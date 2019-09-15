PITTSBURGH — Exactly 350 days after a devastating knee injury cut short his rookie season, and one week after a minor knee injury hobbled him in the Seahawks’ season opener, Will Dissly was back in action — and back in the end zone.

The tight end, in his second year out of Washington, had a career-high five receptions Sunday, and two them resulted in touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 28-26 victory over the Steelers.

Dissly is becoming a top red-zone target for Russell Wilson. In six NFL games, he has 14 receptions for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

“I mean, today was just a fun day for everyone,” Dissly said, adding he’s “just grateful to be part of this team. I can’t wait to continue on.”

Wilson’s first of three touchdown passes Sunday was a 14-yard pass in the second quarter over Steelers rookie linebacker Devin Bush, who trailed Dissly in coverage. Dissly reached high over the linebacker to haul in the pass.

They connected again in the third quarter, with Wilson throwing a quick pass to Dissly near the goal line for a 12-yard score.

Advertising

“I thought Dissly, you know first of all him being able to come back and score two touchdowns, his first two touchdowns back, is awesome to see,” Wilson said. “He played a great game today.”

Wilson ‘fine’ after hit to helmet

The fourth-quarter play will be most remembered as Pete Carroll’s first successful challenge of the NFL’s new pass-interference replay system — a 38-yard penalty that set up the Seahawks’ final touchdown Sunday.

But what happened to Wilson after he threw the long pass downfield for Tyler Lockett certainly is noteworthy too.

Wilson took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree that appeared to be both late and high. The hit was not flagged.

“I thought it was a little high,” Wilson said. “But, you know, it’s part of the game. You get back up and keep playing. … I was fine. I wasn’t dinged up or anything.”

Wilson … fullback?

Running back Rashaad Penny had a surprising lead blocker on his 37-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Advertising

That was, indeed, his quarterback — the highest-paid player in the NFL — paving the way with two blocks on Penny’s first touchdown run of the season.

“I love it,” Penny said, adding with a laugh: “He should do it more often.”

Wilson smiled when asked about his blocking skills.

“Yeah, you know, trying to get down there and do some things, let him score,” he said. “That was a sweet run by him.”