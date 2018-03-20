Luke Willson posted a goodbye note to Seattle Tuesday night indicating his Seahawks career is over, though it's unclear where he will go next.

Luke Willson is now apparently a former Seahawk, posting a message on Twitter and Instagram Tuesday night saying goodbye to Seattle.

What’s unclear is where he will be playing next.

Willson, who last season was the lone remaining member of the draft class of 2013, took visits to Carolina, Jacksonville and Detroit after officially becoming an unrestricted free agent a week ago Wednesday. But he left each of those visits without immediately agreeing to a contract.

A native of LsSalle, Ontario just outside Windsor, he also would be a natural fit for the Canadian Football League as a non-import player.

But if it’s unclear what the future holds for Willson as of Tuesday night, what isn’t is the legacy he leaves behind.

Willson became one of the team’s most popular players after being taken in the fifth round out of Rice, becoming an immediate contributor as the second tight end behind Zach Miller on the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl and also becoming a media and fan favorite with an outgoing and entertaining personality. He also was one of the, well, brains behind the team’s “Techno Thursday movement” this season.

His most famous play might have been an inexplicable catch for a two-point conversion in the final minutes that proved pivotal in Seattle’s 28-22 win over Green Bay in the 2015 NFC Championship game.

That play capped what was Willson’s best season as a Seahawk when he caught 22 passes for 362 yards — each career highs — and three touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to key a late-season blowout win of Arizona.

Willson was also a free agent last season and after talking to a few teams ended up re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal worth up to $1.8 million.

As he cleaned out his locker following the 2017 season, Willson said he hoped to be back and was hopeful that he would be.

“Yeah I would say that I am in the plans,’’ he said of what he has heard from coaches and management. “I mean it’s a fluid situation. My vibe leaving today is that I am definitely in the plans. But that could change tomorrow man, you never know.’’

It appears as if that has changed with the Seahawks underdoing the biggest roster overhaul since the first years of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.

Playing behind Jimmy Graham, Willson caught 15 passes for 153 yards, each career lows for a 16-game season, in 2017.

Graham is also gone, having signed with Green Bay, leaving the Seahawks with what will be a new-look tight end corps in 2018.

Seattle last week signed free agent Ed Dickson and also has 2016 fourth-round pick Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes, who spent all but one game last season on the practice squad, on the roster. Seattle will have more than three tight ends on its roster when camp begins and that had led to the thought that the Seahawks could still bring back Willson, despite the signing of Dickson.

But Seattle may mine what is left of the tight end free agent market as well as maybe take one in the draft.