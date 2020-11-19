Seahawks veteran tight end Greg Olsen ruptured the plantar fascia ligament in his left foot Thursday night, coach Pete Carroll announced after the Seahawks’ victory over Arizona.

The timeline for Olsen’s return wasn’t immediately clear, but he is likely to miss extended time.

“It’s a little early, but he has a fascia tear injury that he’s had before in his other foot,” Carroll said. “He knows exactly what it is and sometimes when it ruptures like it did, we think it’s the best thing for a quick recovery. So we’ll see what happens and wish him the best and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter on a noncontact play as Olsen was running to block on a wide receiver screen pass to DK Metcalf. Olsen started to hop to the sideline after the play before signaling trainers to help him.

Olsen, playing for Carolina at the time, tore the fascia in his right foot in December 2018. He was placed on the injured reserve and missed the remainder of that season.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in the offseason. He has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown this season.

Advertising

Right tackle Brandon Shell also left the field in the fourth quarter with what Carroll called an ankle sprain. The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known, Carroll added.

Shell has proven to be one of the Seahawks’ best free-agent signing this year, starting every game at right tackle for a much-improved offensive line.

Running back Bo Scarbrough, promoted from the practice squad earlier Thursday, left the game with a hamstring injury. He had six carries for 31 yards in the game.