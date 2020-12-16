True to his word, Seahawks veteran tight end Greg Olsen was back on the football field less than a month after an injury that could have ended his career.

“I refuse to allow this to be my final moment,’’ the 35-year-old Olsen tweeted the day after he suffered a plantar fascia injury against Arizona on Nov. 20. I will find a way to finish on my feet!”

Wednesday, Olsen was indeed on his feet, listed as officially returning to practice off Injured Reserve.

That opens a 21-day window for Olsen to practice before he either has to go on the 53-player roster or back on IR for good.

“He’s made an extraordinary recovery to get to this right now,’’ said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who initially characterized the injury as one that sidelines a player from 4-6 weeks. “So we’re gonna practice him during the week see what happens, see how he does.”

Carroll said it was possible that Olsen could play Sunday against Washington though he declined to answer if it is likely. The Seahawks may be aiming for the Dec. 27 showdown for the NFC West against the Rams or simply hoping to get him ready for the playoffs.

Either way, it does appear the career of the almost-certain Hall of Famer is not over.

Olsen is 79th in NFL history in career receiving yards with 8,668 and is the fourth tight end in NFL history to surpass 8,000 career receiving yards and the fifth with more than 700 receptions.

Olsen signed a one-year deal in February worth up to $7 million with $5.5 million guaranteed. He had 23 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown in starting eight games this season and playing 62% of the Seahawks’ offensive snaps.

The Seahawks have since gotten good production out of Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister at tight end. Dissly had his second TD of the season in Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets, while Hollister has six of his 20 catches in the three games Olsen has missed for 51 yards, including a 20-yarder against the Jets.

But the Seahawks will need all the offensive weapons it can get to try to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Olsen has already agreed to a deal with FOX to be an analyst after he retires. But Carroll said Olsen’s eagerness to return shows he is not thinking about post-football life just yet.

“He’s the real deal,’’ Carroll said of Olsen, who spent the bulk of his career playing in Carolina for coach Ron Rivera, who is now the coach of the Washington team the Seahawks face Sunday. “He’s such a great football player. He loves this game so much. He loves competing so much. … I don’t even know how he got well this fast. I don’t have a clue how that happened, but he did and then he’s dying to play right now, you know he wants to get out there.’’

Josh Gordon’s workouts ‘going great’

Another proven veteran the Seahawks will get back for the stretch run is receiver Josh Gordon, who can officially return to practice Monday after being conditionally reinstated by the NFL earlier this month.

Gordon has been allowed to be in the building and attend meetings and work out for the past week. They will have to make a move to place him on the 53-player roster before he can play. But Carroll indicated Wednesday everything is on track for Gordon to be able to play against the Rams on Dec. 16.

“His workouts are going great and he’s really fit,’’ Caroll said. “He feels really good. He feels like he’s ready to jump on a practice field. … This is a really important week for him to finish it up. He needs to be at game speed and game tempo and conditioning and all that and that’s a lot to ask, but that’s what we’re asking and so he’s working like crazy. Ever since we had a chance we’ve really stepped it up for him to make sure that he’s challenged by that.’’

Time running out for Darrell Taylor

With just two games remaining in the regular season after this week, Carroll acknowledged Wednesday that time is running out for rookie Darrell Taylor to make it back this season.

Taylor has been on the Non-Football Injury list all year after having surgery last winter to place a titanium rod in his leg following his final season at Tennessee. Seattle then selected Taylor in the second round, expressing confidence at the time that Taylor would be able to recover well enough to be ready for the season.

Instead, Taylor has not done anything on the field, and recently had an injection in his leg that the team hoped might speed up the process.

“Next week is really the last shot for us to get a chance,’’ Carroll said of Taylor, who would undoubtedly need a few weeks of practice before he could play. “… The treatment that he went through does kind of culminate this week, so we’ll see what that means. I don’t mean to give you any hope at this point, other than we just got to wait and see. But it’s not too late, you know, fortunately, we might have some more games to play and we’d love to have him available.’’

Shell, Dunlap among five who sit out practice

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell and defensive end Carlos Dunlap were among five players who sat out practice Wednesday.

Carroll said there is hope each will be able to play against Washington. Dunlap sat out against the Jets with a sprained foot, while Shell started after missing two games with a sprained ankle but departed late in the second quarter after re-injuring it.

Three others also at out: running back Travis Homer (knee), offensive linemen Jamarco Jones (groin) and safety Damarious Randall (foot).

Six others were limited: running back Carlos Hyde (toe), left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet), safety Ryan Neal (hip), guard Mike Iupati (knee), running back Chris Carson (foot) and guard Phil Haynes (groin).

Among those who was a full participant is backup offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, who missed the last two games with a calf injury. Ogbuehi would likely start at right tackle if Shell can’t play.

Mone activated off COVID-19 list

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. He remains on Injured Reserve with an ankle injury suffered against Buffalo.

Mone was placed on the COVID-19 list on Dec. 5, but Carroll said he did not test positive, instead going on the list due to possible contacts. He is the only player the Seahawks have placed on the list this season.