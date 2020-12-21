A year after having just two players initially named to the Pro Bowl, the Seahawks tied a team record with seven when rosters were announced Monday by the NFL.

Seattle also had seven players selected in 1984, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. In some of those years, a few players were named as injury replacements. But Seattle did have seven players selected in initial voting in 2015.

Two Seahawks are perennial selections — quarterback Russell Wilson, who has made it eight times in his nine NFL seasons, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has made it seven times, all consecutively since 2014.

Wilson and Wagner were the only Seattle Pro Bowl picks a year ago, and Wilson is tied with Cortez Kennedy for the second-most selections in team history behind the nine of Walter Jones. Wagner is tied for fourth with Steve Largent at seven.

Seattle’s other Pro Bowl selections for 2020 are receiver DK Metcalf, safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and two members of a special-teams unit that has been among the best in the NFL all season — snapper Tyler Ott and Nick Bellore, who has 12 special-teams tackles, tied for third-most in the league.

The Pro Bowl game was canceled last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event instead will be held as a weeklong virtual experience on the EA Sports Madden NFL 21 video game.

Players are selected by a vote of fans, players and coaches, with 44 named from each conference.

It is the first selection for Metcalf, Bellore, Ott and Diggs, and it is the third for Adams, who made it two times with the New York Jets.

Metcalf, in his second season, has 1,223 receiving yards and is 65 from breaking Largent’s season team record set in 1985.

Diggs leads the Seahawks with four interceptions. Despite missing four games, Adams leads the team with 9.5 sacks, which is the most in NFL history for a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Ott is part of a kicking battery that has been among the NFL’s best.

Seattle kicker Jason Myers has made all 20 field-goal attempts this season and has a team-record 31 in a row dating to last year, with Ott having not missed on a snap. Myers broke the team record of 30 with two field goals in the 20-15 victory Sunday at Washington. Ott also has expertly handled snaps to punter Michael Dickson, who is fourth in net punting at 44.1.