Tyler Lockett is still fast. Watch him return a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the Seahawks' season finale against the Cardinals.

After the Seahawks allowed Arizona to drive for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game on Sunday at CenturyLink Field, Seattle kickoff returner Tyler Lockett had an immediate answer.

Lockett, named to the Pro Bowl team as a returner, returned the kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown, and suddenly the score was tied 7-7 with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter. The return was his first for a touchdown since his rookie season, and second in his career.

[ Follow live updates from #ARIvsSEA » ]

After the touchdown, Lockett and a group of Seahawks posed for a picture that the mascot Blitz took.