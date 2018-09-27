Doug Baldwin was a limited participant in practice Thursday leaving it unclear if he will play Sunday at Arizona.

Recapping some of the Seahawks major personnel news on Thursday:

Earl Thomas practices, Doug Baldwin limited, Russell Wilson back on injury report

As Pete Carroll had said he would, free safety Earl Thomas was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Thomas had “rested” on Wednesday with Carroll saying that was a pre-approved plan. It’s sort of looking like Thomas will rest Wednesday and practice Thursday as the team attempts to navigate a thorny issue after Thomas said last week he would accept getting fined not to practice when he didn’t feel like.

Listed as a full participant, interestingly enough, was quarterback Russell Wilson, who was listed as having a hamstring issue. Wilson was not listed on the report in any manner on Wednesday, indicating that the team thinks the hamstring injury is again at least enough of a situation to put Wilson back on the practice report — any player with an injury that could potentially hold them out of any part of practice is required to be listed. Wilson said last week he tweaked his hamstring on a pass in the late going against the Bears on Sept. 17.

While Wilson obviously is on track to play against Arizona, it’s at least something to watch.

Center Justin Britt was also listed as a full participant and appears on track to return to the starting lineup against Arizona after playing only special teams against Dallas due to a shoulder injury.

Receiver Doug Baldwin was again listed as a limited participant as he attempts to come back from a sprained MCL suffered against Denver. Sept. 9. Baldwin said before practice he thinks he can play Sunday but that the ultimate decision will be left up to coaches/trainers.

Also listed as limited for a second straight day was tailback Chris Carson with a hip issue, also something worth monitoring as kickoff nears.

Four others were also listed as limited: Safety Delano Hill (hamstring), DT Shamar Stephen (foot), C Joey Hunt (hip) and OL D.J. Fluker (knee).

Listed as out for a second straight day were defensive ends Rasheem Green (hip) and Dion Jordan (hip) as well as LB K.J. Wright (knee), RB C.J. Prosise (abdomen) and OL Ethan Pocic (ankle).

Green and Jordan being out a second straight day likely means to expect Branden Jackson — who was called up to the 53-man roster on Tuesday from the practice squad — to be active Sunday.

Seattle on Thursday re-signed tight end Darrell Daniels to the practice squad after he had been waived to make room for Jackson. That means three former UW Huskies are on the practice squad, the others being RB Lavon Coleman and LB Azeem Victor.

Team offered Eric Reid in August

Jim Trotter of the NFL Network reported Thursday that the first team to offer a contract to free agent safety Eric Reid — who signed with Carolina on Thursday — was the Seahawks.

According to Trotter the offer came before Thomas returned from his holdout.

The Times confirmed that the Seahawks did indeed make an offer to Reid in August, before the team knew for certain that Thomas would come back. Apparently the two sides could not agree on money and no agreement was reached and then the offer was pulled once Thomas returned the week before the regular season opener against Denver.

Reid was reported to have signed a one-year deal with Carolina worth up to $1. 9 million.

Dontae Johnson released off injured reserve

The Seahawks on Thursday terminated the contract of cornerback Dontae Johnson, who had been on Injured Reserve.

Johnson, who suffered a groin injury, would have been eligible to return after the eighth game.But according to a report from the NFL Network there was no guarantee that he would have been one of the players Seattle would have wanted to activate off the IR — teams can bring back two players a year off of the IR and the Seahawks seem sure to use one of those on RB J.D. McKissic.

Seattle also seems happy with the progress of rookie Tre Flowers at right cornerback as well as backup Akeem King, who played that spot when Flowers was out against the Bears.

Johnson signed as a free agent in March and had been expected to compete with Byron Maxwell for the starting RCB spot. Maxwell also landed on IR and was later released.

Earl Thomas in full pads for Seahawks Thursday.