Shaquill Griffin, who had not practiced all week due to an ankle injury suffered against Arizona, was not listed on the status report, indicating he has been cleared to play.

One of the big questions for the Seahawks entering their Wild Card playoff game Saturday against Dallas appears to have been answered — the status of cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Seattle’s official status report for Saturday’s game listed just two players as in any sort of question regarding their availability for the game — fullback Tre Madden, listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury, and guard J.R. Sweezy, given the questionable designation with a foot injury.

But that was it, with the other 51 players on the active 53-man roster considered healthy to play, including Griffin, who sat out the last three quarters of Sunday’s game against Arizona with an ankle injury.

Griffin also did not practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeming to throw his status into at least some doubt.

But coach Pete Carroll had indicated after Sunday’s game that the injury wasn’t too severe and that appears to have been the case.

That leaves Sweezy as the one, big remaining question.

Sweezy suffered a foot injury against Kansas City on Dec. 23 and did not play against Arizona. Carroll characterized the injury as usually requiring a three-to-four-week recovery time. But Carroll also said he was optimistic that Sweezy would be able to make it back for the Dallas game, though he also said a final decision would likely not be made until gametime.

If Sweezy can’t play it is expected that Ethan Pocic would again fill in at left guard.

Seattle had a makeshift offensive line for the Arizona game with Pocic and Germain Ifedi at guard and George Fant at right tackle. But the return of D.J. Fluker to the right guard spot means Ifedi will go back to right tackle and mean that the only starter who might miss the game is Sweezy.