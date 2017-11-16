Seven Seahawks sat out of practice Thursday.

Seven players were listed by the Seahawks as not participating in practice on Thursday including strong safety Kam Chancellor, who continues to be tested to determine the nature of a stinger he suffered last Thursday at Arizona.

Also sitting out were offensive linemen Luke Joeckel (knee) and Duane Brown (ankle), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring), linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf), defensive end Michael Bennett (heel) and defensive end Dwight Freeney (non-injury related).

Listed as limited participants were tight end Jimmy Graham (knee), running back Eddie Lacy (groin) and safety Earl Thomas (hamstring).

Among those listed as full participants was quarterback Russell Wilson, listed as having a jaw injury which was suffered on the hit against Arizona that forced him out for a play and has led to the NFL to investigate if the Seahawks properly followed the NFL’s concussion protocol.

