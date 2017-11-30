Safety Earl Thomas sat out Thursday's practice for the Seahawks with what was listed as a heel injury.

Ten Seahawks sat out practice on Thursday including one notable new name not listed earlier in the week — free safety Earl Thomas.

Thomas sat out with what the team listed as a heel injury. Thomas was a full participant on Wednesday so this appears to be a new injury of some sort (Thomas missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury).

Coach Pete Carroll does not speak to the media on Thursdays so it’s unclear the nature and severity of the injury. But obviously if Thomas couldn’t play it would be a big blow to a secondary already without cornerback Richard Sherman and strong safety Kam Chancellor for the rest of the season as the Seahawks now prepare to host the 10-1 Eagles Sunday night at CenturyLink Field.

The obvious hope is that this is a precautionary thing, a quasi rest day, and that would not be a surprise at all as the Seahawks have had regulars each week miss a day or two and then play on Sunday.

Still, it’s obviously worth monitoring as the game nears.

As for the rest of the report, we’ll start with the good news that three players who have had injury issues were full participants, which would seem to mean all will play Sunday — cornerback Shaquill Griffin and tight end Luke Willson (each concussions) and running back Mike Davis (groin).

Willson has to go through the concussion protocol this week to get cleared but fully participating Thursday would appear to mean he’ll be okay.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane was also back to full participation after sitting out Wednesday as a rest day.

Listed as limited on Thursday were offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (knee) and defensive tackle Nazair Jones (ankle). Jones’ is a new injury this week and also worth monitoring.

Others sitting out included two players already essentially ruled out for this week — safety Kam Chancellor, already out for the season with a neck injury, and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, who coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the day is not expected to play for the second straight week with a shoulder injury.

Also out were DE Dion Jordan (neck), LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder) and LB Josh Forrest (foot) and that all three missed another day puts into some doubt their ability to play Sunday, though we’ll learn much more on Friday when the team has to give injury designations.

Others to sit out on Thursday were Jimmy Graham (ankle), offensive lineman Duane Brown (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and defensive end Michael Bennett (non-injury related), all appearing to mostly just be getting rest day.