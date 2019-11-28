Had the Seahawks practiced Thursday, 17 players would have been out or limited.

That includes five starters who were listed as out: defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core), defensive tackle Jarren Reed (ankle), left tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee), left guard Mike Iupati (neck) and tight end Luke Willson (hamstring).

Seattle, however, didn’t actually practice on Thanksgiving, taking the day off. But the NFL required the Seahawks to release an injury report, which was officially an approximation of how things would have looked had they taken the field. And basically, it was how things looked when the Seahawks practiced on Wednesday.

Four others also were listed as out — defensive tackle Al Woods (ankle), fullback Nick Bellore (quad), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) and linebacker Shaquem Griffin (illness).

Eight others were listed as limited: tight end Jacob Hollister (toe), receivers Tyler Lockett (shin), DK Metcalf (knee) and Josh Gordon (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (non-injury related), safety Quandre Diggs (hamstring) and linebackers K.J. Wright (shoulder/knee) and Bobby Wagner (non-injury related).

Coach Pete Carroll said before practice Wednesday the team expects Clowney to be able to play and that Reed will be a game-time decision for Monday night’s contest against the Vikings.

Willson is hoping to get back after missing last week, but it’s unclear if he has a shot at it yet.

Carroll portrayed Bellore as having “a pretty good’’ injury, indicating he might be unlikely to make it back this week.

Carroll didn’t mention the injury to Woods and earlier in the week indicated there were no new injuries to players in the win over the Eagles that might keep anyone out Monday — Woods played a usual percentage of snaps against the Eagles. But with Reed’s status uncertain, Woods’ situation is obviously worth monitoring.

The most positive development might have been the listing of Hollister as limited after he was injured against the Eagles.

The Vikings, who are working on a similar schedule and also took the day off after practicing Wednesday, listed only one player as out — linebacker Ben Gedecon (concussion),

Maybe most notable for the Vikings is that receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) was listed as limited in his first action of any kind since he last played on Nov. 3 against the Chiefs.

The expectation seems to be growing that Thielen, a Pro Bowl pick the last two years, will play Monday against Seattle.

SEAHAWKS OFFICIALLY DESIGNATE ETHAN POCIC TO RETURN

Seattle made one roster move Thursday, designating offensive lineman Ethan Pocic to return off of Injured Reserve. That means Seattle has used both of its allotted return designations for the season (the other was used on tight end Ed Dickson).

Pocic was placed on IR on Oct. 12 with a mid-back injury but officially returned to practice on Wednesday, However, he must sit out two more games, meaning he can be activated for the Dec. 15 game at Carolina.

Pocic can help at every position on the line but could be particularly valuable adding depth at center, where starter Justin Britt is out for the season and Seattle has been going with Joey Hunt.

Hunt has been playing well, but Seattle’s other backups who can play center are Jordan Roos, who hasn’t played a snap on offense since 2017, and rookie Phil Haynes, who has yet to play.