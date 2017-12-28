The Seahawks injury report grew a little bit on Thursday.

The Seahawks’ Thursday injury report grew a little bit from the day before and also did so with a couple of big names missing practice with new ailments.

Specifically, free safety Earl Thomas sat out with a knee injury and defensive tackle Michael Bennett with an illness (as did offensive lineman Matt Tobin).

Thomas has rested on Thursday quite a bit in recent weeks but did so then with a heel injury that he has dealt with for about a month. It’s unclear if the knee injury is significant as coach Pete Carroll does not address the media on Thursdays.

Thomas missed a possession against Dallas with cramps but was not known to have hurt his knee in what was a 21-12 win.

Bennett was also listed as out with a knee injury that has nagged him for a while.

Also new to the injury report were tight end Luke Willson (ankle) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) each listed as limited. Neither had been on the report earlier in the week so the assumption is that each is a new ailment of some sort.

Eight players sat out practice, but the rest did so with injuries that were already known or are players who have typically sat out on Thursdays to rest.

Resting on Thursday were MLB Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and TE Jimmy Graham (knee).

Also out Thursday was OL Luke Joeckel (foot), DL Nazair Jones (ankle) and LB D.J. Alexander (concussion).

Carroll has said Joeckel plans to play against the Cardinals. Jones, who has missed the last four games, seems iffy at best by not being able to return to practice yet. For Alexander, Thursday apparently marked a setback in his recovery from a concussion as he had been listed as limited on Wednesday. Alexander sat out against Dallas.

In the good news department, DL Jarran Reed was listed as a full participant with a back injury after being listed as limited on Wednesday.

Arizona had only one player sit out Thursday — backup inside linebacker Josh Bynes (ankle). But the Cardinals earlier in the week declared out for the season safety Antoine Bethea, who had played all 15 games previously. Bethea is leading Arizona with five interceptions, two coming on Sunday before he suffered a pectoral muscle injury.

A somewhat lengthier Seahawks injury report today. Bennett absent with an illness and Willson and Griffin new additions. Good news is Jarran Reed was back fully: pic.twitter.com/IbOhhSQHQg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 29, 2017