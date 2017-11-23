Offensive lineman Luke Joeckel was a full participant in practice on Thursday as he attempts to make it back after missing the last five games.

Luke Joeckel appears halfway there toward returning to the Seahawks’ lineup for Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

Joeckel has missed the last five games after having surgery to clean up his knee after having had reconstructive knee surgery in Oct., 2016, while with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But he was able to practice on Thursday for the Seahawks, listed as a full participant for the second straight day.

Offensive line coach Tom Cable said on Wednesday the Seahawks would need to see Joeckel practice — “really practice” — on Thursday and Friday before declaring that he could return.

Joeckel, who was signed to a one-year contract in the spring worth up to $8 million, started the first five games at left guard.

If Joeckel does then that could solidify the left side of the team’s offensive line as Cable has said Joeckel would slide back into the starting left guard spot alongside left tackle Duane Brown.

Then the issue will be who plays right guard. Rookie Ethan Pocic has played left guard with Joeckel out. But he could move to the right side to replace Oday Aboushi, who is expected to miss the San Francisco game with a shoulder injury suffered Monday against Atlanta.

Cable said Pocic and Mark Glowinski would compete this week to play right guard if Joeckecl is back on the left side.

Aboushi was one of 10 Seahawks who did not participate on Thursday. The others were: OL Duane Brown (ankle), RB Mike Davis (groin), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), S Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Michael Wilhoite (calf) and D.J. Alexander (shoulder) and DL Michael Bennett (non-injury related).

Listed as a limited participant was DL Dion Jordan (neck).

Full participants included WR Amara Darboh (ankle), who did not practice on Wednesday, and DL Jarran Reed (hamstring) who missed the Atlanta game.

Of those listed as out it is expected that Aboushi, Davis and Chancellor will be out against the 49ers Sunday and that Griffin will likely be out.