Starting safeties Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson have yet to practice this week with the explosive Chiefs on tap Sunday.

The list of those sitting out Seahawks practice on Thursday shrunk by half, from 10 to five.

But among those still sidelined were the team’s two starting safeties — Tedric Thompson and Bradley McDougald — an ominous prospect as the Seahawks prepare to face the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs Sunday.

It was no surprise that McDougald is out as he is in the Bay Area getting a regenokine blood-spinning treatment on what has been a troublesome knee injury for a few weeks now. McDougald was not able to finish Sunday’s loss against the 49ers in Santa Clara. He is expected back on Friday when it will become clearer if he can play against the Chiefs.

Thompson remains out with what are listed as both chest and ankle injuries and it’s unclear what his status is for this week, as well — coach Pete Carroll was not asked about those on Wednesday.

Also remaining out was defensive tackle Jarran Reed with oblique/groin issues. He played through those last week against the 49ers when he had been considered questionable going into the game.

Also remaining out were running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), who each sat out last week — Fluker the last two weeks — with each appearing at this point to be questionable, at best, for Sunday.

Seattle officially has only two other safeties on its roster in Delano Hill, who filled in for McDougald last week, and Shalom Luani. But Maurice Alexander can also play safety, starting 19 games there for the Rams in 2015 and 2016, and he could be an option if needed now that he is apparently back to full health. Alexander sat out last week with a concussion but was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday. Alexander hasn’t played any snaps on defense this year but does have 93 on special teams in seven games.

Five other players who sat out Wednesday were back to either full or limited status Thursday — Frank Clark (elbow), who was limited; and receiver Doug Baldwin (hip), CB Shaquill Griffin (hip), OT Duane Brown (non-injury related, meaning rest) and DE Dion Jordan (knee), all full.

Also listed as limited were defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot) and linebacker K.J. Wright. Running back Chris Carson, limited with a rest day Wednesday, was back full on Thursday.

Wright has been limited the last two days as he attempts to return from sitting out the last five games with continued knee issues. Wright indicated Wednesday that as long as he has no setbacks he will play against the Chiefs.