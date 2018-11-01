Wright returned to action against the Lions Sunday in Detroit after missing six games following knee surgery.

The Seahawks remain having a rather limited injury report this week as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chargers at CenturyLink Field.

But two names stood out on Thursday’s report — linebacker K.J. Wright missing a second straight day and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen also out after being limited on Wednesday.

Wright was listed as having a knee issue. He returned to action last Sunday at Detroit after missing the first six games of the season following arthroscopic knee surgery. Wright played 50 of 59 snaps in the game and coach Pete Carroll said he made it out of the game fine, and he could just be being rested after seeing a lot of activity. Carroll does not talk to the media on Thursdays during the season. Wright talked to media from the podium before practice, something the team typically doesn’t do for players who might miss that week’s game (Wright did not mention his knee and was not asked as much of the interview centered on Wright’s initiative to raise money to build to water wells in Kenya).

Stephen has battled a foot injury for a couple of weeks now but played Sunday against Detroit.

Also listed as out were backup cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) and backup offensive lineman Jordan Simmons (calf), who also sat out the Detroit game with the same injuries.

Listed as limited were OL D.J. Fluker (foot), safety Bradley McDougald (knee), RB Chris Carson (hip) and tackle Duane Brown (knee), all of which appear to be mostly rest/maintenance issues.

Everyone else was a full participant.