Only two Seahawks players have been ruled out or this week --- DE Rasheem Green and LB K.J. Wright.

Just three players missed practice for the Seahawks Thursday, two of whom have already been ruled out — defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) and linebacker K.J. Wright (knee).

The other who sat out Thursday was defensive end Frank Clark, listed as having an illness. Clark also sat out Wednesday due to an illness.

The details of the illness are unknown since coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media on Thursday. But missing two consecutive days is something worth monitoring with an NFC West showdown at CenturyLink Field against the Rams on tap Sunday at 1:25 p.m.

Six players were listed as limited in practice but indications are that all are on track to being able to play Sunday — OL Ethan Pocic (ankle), OL D.J. Fluker (knee), RB Chris Carson (hip), WR Doug Baldwin (knee), safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and DT Shamar Stephen (foot).

For Carson it was his first day back to practice since sitting out Sunday at Arizona with a hip injury that crept up after he had 32 carries against Dallas on Sept. 23.

Carroll said on Wednesday that Carson is expected to be available Sunday against the Rams.

QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) and defensive end Dion Jordan (hip) were listed as full participants.