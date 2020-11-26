Five players were listed as out on the Seahawks’ injury report for Thursday, their first of the week as they prepare for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.

But among those listed as a full participant was center Ethan Pocic, on track to return to his starting spot after missing two games with a concussion. And among those listed as limited were running back Chris Carson (foot) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), each also appearing on schedule to return after sitting out the past four games.

The Seahawks did not actually practice on Thursday, but the injury report is an estimation of what it would have looked like if they had as required by the NFL.

The five listed as out were: right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), guard Jordan Simmons (calf), running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee), offensive lineman Kyle Fuller (ankle) and cornerback D.J. Reed (foot).

Reed has started the past two games with Griffin and Quinton Dunbar out. But with Griffin returning, Reed is likely going back to a reserve role and is expected to continue as a returner, assuming his foot injury does not keep him out. It’s unclear when he was hurt as he was not on the injury report last week.

Advertising

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that Shell will have a challenge to make it back for Monday’s game, which could mean Cedric Ogbuehi gets the start in his place. Ogbuehi stepped in to finish the game against Arizona after Shell was injured. Simmons and Homer were each inactive against Arizona.

Five others were listed as limited: Carson, Griffin, left tackle Duane Brown (knee/resting vet), guard Damien Lewis (hip/knee) and guard Mike Iupati (back hip).

Pocic was among seven players listed as full participants but on the report due to past injuries. The others were WR Tyler Lockett (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle). LB K.J. Wright (ankle), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), WR Freddie Swain (foot) and safety Jamal Adams (shoulder).

Carson suffered a foot sprain early in a game against Arizona on Oct. 25. But the team plans for him to return this week and again combine with Hyde as the team’s 1-2 tandem at tailback.