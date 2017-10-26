Earl Thomas sat out practice again Thursday but defensive coordinator Kris Richard said to expect him to play Sunday against Houston.

Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas missed a second straight day of practice Thursday with a knee injury. But Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard said not to worry about Thomas playing Sunday against the Houston Texans.

“No —- that’s ET,’’ Richard said when asked if there’s any concern Thomas won’t play. “He’s going to be ready to roll.’’

Thomas missed three practices last week to return home for a personal issue but then played every snap of the 24-7 win over the Giants. And despite having been on the injury report a few times this season Thomas has played every snap of every game other than when he was taken out for much of the final series of the blowout against the Colts.

Richard said to also expect to see some of veteran free agent defensive end Dwight Freeney, who was signed to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum on Wednesday.

Freeney went through his second practice on Thursday as a full participant and Richard said there is “certainly a chance’’ that he will play against the Texans.

“He’s a really intelligent guy,’’ Richard said. “He’s picked up our stuff really fast.’’

It also helps that Seattle’s system is similar to that of Atlanta, which Freeney played in last season — the Falcons’ head coach, Dan Quinn, was Seattle’s defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014.

Richard said the terminology of Seattle’s and Atlanta’s defense are different but that “a lot of the techniques and things of that nature, that carryover is going to help him.’’

Also added to the injury report on Thursday was cornerback Jeremy Lane with a finger injury. Lane was listed as limited. He had been a full participant on Wednesday as he tries to come back from a groin injury that has held him out since the Colts game on Oct. 1.

Lane took to Twitter on Tuesday to say it was “ridiculous’’ that he had been told he was being benched in favor of rookie Shaquill Griffin. Any injury, of course, would make that a moot point and coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday said Lane had to first show he was healthy.

Richard, who was Lane’s position coach when he entered the league in 2012 and has been the defensive coordinator since 2015, said of Lane’s Twitter messages that “he’s on this football team. I say he’s a competitor. Like I said it’s one of those things to where you would expect a guy to be frustrated. But he’s a competitor and we don’t expect him to do anything but come back and keep battling and do everything that he has done from day one since he’s been here.’’

Richard said that’s what Lane has done.

“No doubt,’’ Richard said “No doubt. He’s just suiting back up and and going back to work and another day at the office.’’