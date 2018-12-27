Starting offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy are among those who remain out as the Seahawks prepare for their regular season finale against Arizona Sunday.

Six players sat out due to injury Thursday as the Seahawks prepared for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Arizona at CenturyLink Field. It’s a game that if Seattle wins will clinch the fifth seed in the NFC playoffs for the Seahawks (Seattle can also get the fifth seed if the Vikings lose to the Bears).

The six out included both starting guards — D.J. Fluker (hamstring) and J.R. Sweezy (foot). Seattle coach Pete Carroll portrayed the status of each as uncertain for Sunday’s game when he met the media Wednesday. Sweezy was injured in Sunday’s 38-31 win over the Chiefs that clinched a playoff spot while Fluker played the rest of the way after Sweezy went out but did so with a sore hamstring that had held him out the previous two games.

Also out for Seattle Thursday were safeties Bradley McDougald (knee) and Tedric Thompson (ankle) and defensive linemen Dion Jordan (knee) and Shamar Stephen (foot).

Thompson had returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday and it’s unclear if this injury has a chance to hold him out Sunday. He did not play against the Chiefs due to a chest issue that has since cleared up. Carroll had said McDougald would likely get the week off to rest his knee after he played the entire game against Kansas City.

In better news, receiver Doug Baldwin practiced on a limited basis after sitting out on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, an upgrade in status that would seem to point to him playing against the Chiefs.

Six other players were listed as full participants including two players who sat out last week — right tackle Germain Ifedi (groin) and running back Rashaad Penny (knee) indicating each will be able to return against the Cardinals.

Defensive linemen Jarran Reed (oblique) and Frank Clark (elbow) were also full participants after sitting out on Wednesday.

Seahawks injury report for today. Baldwin back to limited status: pic.twitter.com/Lr3v68rXGg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 28, 2018