Doug Baldwin was upgraded to limited status, indicating some optimism that he may be able to play Sunday against the 49ers. But the good news was coupled with some bad, too.

The Seahawks’ injury report Thursday included some surprisingly good news — receiver Doug Baldwin and K.J. Wright each listed as limited participants after being out on Wednesday; and some bad — defensive linemen Frank Clark and Jarran Reed and running back Rashaad Penny among the six players who sat out.

Baldwin missed his third game of the season on Monday against the Vikings with a hip injury and coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday he is being considered as day to day. That he was able to practice some on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday would seem to indicate an increase in the odds of him playing Sunday against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Seattle can use him. Without Baldwin Monday, the Seahawks threw for a net of just 60 yards against the Vikings, a season-low and the fourth-lowest total in franchise history in a game the team won. Baldwin also sat out games earlier this season against the Bears and Cowboys when Seattle threw for 202 and 182 yards, respectively.

“You always want Doug in because he’s one of the best receivers in the game,” quarterback Russell Wilson — who was 10-20 for 72 yards passing against the Vikings — said Thursday. “When unfortunately he can’t go in the game because he’s dinged up or whatever, it’s always different just because we’ve thrown so many touchdowns together and thrown so many completions, and done some of these great things together and it’s always been fun having him out there because we have that look where when he knows something, I know something and we have to go after somebody or whatever that may be.”

Carroll characterized Wright on Wednesday as unlikely to play on Sunday — he has not played since a Nov. 11 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles while dealing with a persistent knee issue. But that Wright was able to get on the field for practice at all seems to show that things are progressing in the right direction.

And that could be critical for the rest of the season as Seattle can use all the help it can get at weakside linebacker after learning earlier this week that Mychal Kendricks will be out for the rest of the year. Austin Calitro will fill in at WLB until Wright can return.

Two other players also went from out on Wednesday to limited on Thursday — safety Bradley McDougald and defensive end Dion Jordan — each dealing with knee issues.

Seattle had six players listed as out, including guard D.J. Fluker, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is likely to again be replaced by Jordan Simmons.

Penny was also again among those out after emerging from Monday’s game with a sore knee. The rookie has not missed a game this season and played against the Vikings but according to Carroll reported after he game feeling some soreness in his knee. Carroll said the knee was examined and no significant damage found but that the team will play it cautious with him in practice this week.

Clark was listed as limited Wednesday but out on Thursday with an elbow injury he appeared to suffer late in Monday’s game. Clark also was on the injury report prior to a week two game against Chicago with an elbow injury though it’s unclear if this injury is related to that one.

Reed was also out on Thursday with an oblique injury, also apparently sustained in the game. Both Clark and Reed have started all 13 games for Seattle this season.

Also listed as out were safety Maurice Alexander, who suffered a concussion against the Vikings, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen, who continues to battle a nagging foot issue that held him out of a game against the 49ers on Dec. 2.

Seahawks injury report for Thursday. Penny still out and Clark also out with an elbow issue after being limited on Wednesday. Good news is Baldwin is back to limited: pic.twitter.com/lnfeEi0S5W — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 14, 2018