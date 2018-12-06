Baldwin has earlier dealt with knee and groin injuries this season and now is battling a hip issue. He played all but four snaps Sunday against the 49ers.

Five Seahawks sat out practice Thursday as the team began its work week in preparation for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Two were expected — linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring). Defensive end Dion Jordan also sat out with a knee injury that has been problematic all season.

But two other injuries to key players were new — receiver Doug Baldwin out with a hip injury and left tackle Duane Brown with an ankle injury.

It’s unclear if either injury is serious — neither injury was apparent during last Sunday’s win over the 49ers and veteran players are often given rest days this time of year.

Baldwin missed two games earlier in the season with a knee injury — the first two games he had missed since 2012 — and then was questionable for a game against Carolina two weeks ago with a groin injury.

Baldwin played 54 snaps against the 49ers, 93.1 percent, his second-highest percent of snaps played in a game this season.

Brown played all 58 snaps against the 49ers.

Running back Chris Carson, who dislocated his index finger against the 49ers, was listed as limited. Coach Pete Carroll has said Carson should be able to play against the Vikings.

Also listed as limited were two players who sat out last week — fullback Tre Madden (chest) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot). Carroll said Monday each should play against the Vikings.

Also listed as limited were safety Shalom Luani (quadriceps) and linebacker Shaquem Griffin (knee).