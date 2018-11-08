Three Seattle starters sat out a second day of practice with their outlook for Sunday's game against the Rams remaining unclear.

The status of three key Seahawks players for Sunday’s game against the Rams — safety Bradley McDougald, guard D.J. Fluker and running back Chris Carson — remains uncertain as each again sat out practice on Thursday.

All left early in last Sunday’s game against the Chargers with injuries that have bugged them for a little while — McDougald a knee, Fluker a calf and Carson a hip.

Seattle will have to give all three game status declarations on Friday but it’s possible all will be listed as questionable or doubtful, leaving their status in doubt until Sunday and each then being the proverbial “gametime decision.”

Also listed as out Thursday were DT Shamar Stephen (foot), LB K.J. Wright (knee), DT Nazair Jones (non-injury related) and CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring)

Coach Pete Carroll has already said Thorpe won’t play while the assumption is that Wright is being rested after having played the last two weeks. Stephen has also dealt with with a foot injury the last few weeks and has played. It’s unclear the situation with Jones but NIR is often a rest day or personal reasons.

The good news is that receiver Doug Baldwin, who did not take part in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, was listed as limited on Thursday, at least indicating the injury doesn’t appear overly serious.

Also listed as limited were DE Dion Jordan (knee), OL Jordan Simmons (calf) and safety Tedric Thompson (quad).

Everyone else on the 53-man roster was a full participant.

While the Seahawks have a handful of injury questions the Rams don’t have any on their 53-man roster — every player took part in practice except for two veteran offensive lineman — center John Sullivan and tackle Andrew Whitworth — each listed as sitting out for non-injury reasons, apparently just getting rest days.