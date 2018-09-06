Dontae Johnson is listed as the starter at right cornerback. Neiko Thorpe could have to step in for Johnson, or Seattle could also go with rookie Tre Flowers.

The Seahawks added a new name with some potentially big ramifications to their injury list Thursday — starting right cornerback Dontae Johnson.

Johnson was listed as not taking part in practice due to a hip issue. He had been listed as a full participant on Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll did not talk to the media Thursday so it’s unclear the nature or severity of the injury.

But if Johnson can’t play the Seahawks could go with either veteran Neiko Thorpe or rookie Tre Flowers at that spot — Thorpe is listed as Johnson’s backup and Flowers behind Thorpe.

Thorpe is a special teams standout who was recently voted a special teams captain. But he has seen sparing action at cornerback in his two seasons with the Seahawks, playing just 22 snaps on defense last season.

Flowers, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, would obviously be playing his first NFL game Sunday.

Seattle has three corners on its roster in Justin Coleman, who is the starting nickel, Shaquill Griffin, the starter on the left side and newly-acquired rookie Simeon Thomas.

One other possibility could also be starting Coleman on the outside and then shifting inside in the nickel with Thorpe or Flowers then coming in to play on the right side.

Johnson started all 16 games at right corner for the 49ers last season and won the starting job with the Seahawks with his play in the final two preseason games.

Also listed as out for the Seahawks were linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) who has already been declared out for the game, and right guard D.J. Fluker, who has not practiced in two weeks with a hamstring issue.

Fluker appears increasingly unlikely to play and would be replaced by J.R. Sweezy if needed. Sweezy did not play in the preseason but has been a full participant in practice all week.

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was also listed as a new addition to the injury report as a limited participant due to a sore knee. DE Dion Jordan (knee) was also again limited.

The rest of the Seahawks were listed as full participants as were all 53 members of Denver’s active roster.