Middle linebacker again sat out of practice for the Seahawks on Thursday as he continues to nurse a nagging hamstring issue.

If Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is to practice this week, as he had said Wednesday he hoped would happen, it will have to occur on Friday before the team leaves for Sunday’s win-or-else game at Dallas.

Wagner was among eight sitting out Thursday’s practice as he continues to grapple with a nagging hamstring injury that has caused him to miss time each of the last two games.

He also sat out on Wednesday after taking part in the team’s walk-through earlier in the day. Sitting out doesn’t mean Wagner can’t play Sunday against Dallas and the team could just be playing it cautious — Wagner indicated Wednesday he’ll play.

But coach Pete Carroll has also talked of what the team has missed without key players practicing and there seemed to be optimism that Wagner might get back on the field some this week in preparation for a game that will determine if Seattle has any shot left at the playoffs.

The good news is that Wagner’s inside linebacking partner, K.J. Wright, was a full participant for a second straight day and on track to return this week after sitting out against the Rams with a concussion.

Also a full participant Thursday was tight end Nick Vannett, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Rams and was limited on Wednesday.

Among the rest of the seven sitting out were a few vets who appear to be taking rest days such as safety Earl Thomas (heel), OL Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (knee) and defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who is nursing a knee injury he says he suffered early in the win over the Eagles on Dec. 3.

Safety Bradley McDougald also sat out for a second straight day with a knee injury and it’s unclear if that is something that could threaten his ability to play Sunday or if he is also just out for precautionary reasons.

Two other players who are out may be trending toward being unlikely to play — DL Nazair Jones (ankle) and LB D.J. Alexander (concussion). Jones has missed the last three games while Alexander entered the concussion protocol after being injured against the Rams.

OL Luke Joeckel was listed as limited with a knee injury, likely resting after having had surgery earlier this season.

The Seahawks will have to make designations of the likelihood of Wagner and others playing against Dallas on Friday afternoon.