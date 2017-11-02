Nine Seahawks sat out practice Thursday including free safety Earl Thomas, who continues to remain questionable at best to play Sunday against Washington.

The Seahawks’ injury report for Thursday was at least shorter than it had been on Wednesday — instead of 10 players sitting out only nine missed practice on Thursday.

That number again included, though, both of the team’s starting safeties, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. Coach Pete Carroll is not available to the media on Thursdays so it’s unclear if Chancellor’s ankle issue is anything serious.

The Seahawks are undoubtedly going to do what it takes to take care of their veteran players as the season wears on, especially playing 11 games in 11 weeks — and in this particular instance having to play at Arizona next Thursday after playing Sunday against Washington.

So players such as Chancellor and the others who have been out this week but played all of last Sunday against Houston with no apparent issues — which also includes middle linebacker Bobby Wagner — may well just be resting.

Thomas, though, had an obvious injury last week, straining (or pulling, depending on who was talking when) his hamstring during Houston’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Carroll said Wednesday Thomas would not practice until Friday so the fact that he was out another day is part of the plan. Still, his status for this week is in obvious question and the Seahawks may well leave it a mystery until Sunday while prepping Bradley McDougald this week to take his place if needed.

Guard Luke Joeckel is also on the report and will miss his third straight game with a knee issue.

Others who sat out Thursday were: Defensive end Michael Bennett (heel), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tanner McEvoy (hamstring), DT Sheldon Richardson (oblique) and DE Marcus Smith (ankle).

Both Smith and Richardson practiced on Wednesday so these are new injuries and it’s unclear the severity.

Lane, who was traded to Houston on Monday before failing his physical and reverting to Seattle, was at practice on Thursday but watched from the sideline with a thigh injury that Carroll said he suffered early in Sunday’s game.

The good news is that four players who sat out Wednesday were back on Thursday — DL Jarran Reed (concussion), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), DE Dwight Freeney (rest) and OL Justin Britt (ankle) — were back.

RB C.J. Prosise (ankle) was listed as limited.