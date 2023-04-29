RENTON — The question appeared intended for coach Pete Carroll — what trait would you use to describe the Seahawks’ just-completed 10-man draft class?

But general manager John Schneider couldn’t help himself.

“I would say tough,” he answered, before apologizing for speaking over Carroll.

There were other words and phrases used, noting the physicality of many of the players in the class, and the underdog mentality that a few said they had, each saying they will come to Seattle with the proverbial “chip on their shoulder.”

It’s those traits that Carroll said could make the difference in allowing this class to help the team pick up where last year left off, when the Seahawks went a surprising 9-8 aided greatly by six rookies who either became starters or played starter roles.

“We loved last year’s class and we’re fired up about this year’s class and it just feels like we’ve added onto it,’’ Carroll said. “… You can tell that they’re the kind of guys that we love and it feels like an extension of some really good stuff. So we’ve got to prove that. But it’s there for us to do. So it’s really exciting.’’

The highlights, of course, are the two first-rounders — cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, taken fifth and 20th respectively Thursday. They were followed on Friday by edge rusher Derick Hall of Auburn and running back Zach Charbonnet of UCLA, taken at 37 and 52.

Advertising

The Seahawks know that the real staying power of this class will be in what happened Saturday, when they drafted six more players.

If even just one or two hit, as happened last year when the Seahawks took cornerback Tariq Woolen at 153 overall and he emerged as a Pro Bowler in his first year, the Seahawks can emerge as a contender to overtake the 49ers in the NFC West — which is the starting point for any of their loftier goals.

Saturday’s half-dozen included four linemen — two on each side of the ball — as the Seahawks finally addressed that area. Carroll said that wasn’t necessarily by design to wait until the third day to fill the trenches, but it’s just how things happened.

“We did not draft by need,’’ he said. “We drafted the guys we wanted.”

Still, the Seahawks knew they had to add to the interior at some point, and that came Saturday during rounds four through seven, as the first four picks were spent on linemen, each of whom could contend for starting jobs or at least key rotational roles.

The four were: guard Anthony Bradford of LSU (108 overall), nose tackle Cameron Young of Mississippi State (123), defensive end Mike Morris of Michigan (151) and center Olusegun Oluwatimi (154).

Advertising

Young was particularly vital for the Seahawks given their nose-tackle depth in the wake of releasing veteran Al Woods last month, and with it unclear when Bryan Mone will return from a new injury.

Carroll admitted adding the 6-3, 304-pound Young was “a really big deal’’ and called him “as stout of a player as there (was) in college football this year.’’

Bradford could push Phil Haynes at right guard, and at least add depth, while Morris will play defensive end and could add to the rotation behind Jarran Reed. Oluwatimi could push free-agent signee Evan Brown at center.

“They all have a similar makeup about ’em in the mentality,’’ Carroll said. “This is a very strong, very physical, aggressive bunch of guys, and it fits on both sides of the football, and it complements what happened on the top end of the draft too. … There’s a commonality. It should be obvious, and it’s really what we’re looking for.’’

Morris and Oluwatimi, who won the Rimington Award last year as the best center in college football, played at Michigan, illustrating a theme of this class in which nine of the 10 came from Power Five schools — four from the SEC, four from the Big Ten and one from the Pac-12.

Asked if that added to the toughness of the class in having played against better competition, Carroll and Schneider said, “Yeah, probably.’’

Advertising

Schneider called Oluwatimi “another grown man. … You can’t move him.’’

Morris dropped 20 pounds before the combine in February to 275, but after a so-so showing, the Seahawks convinced him to go back to his usual 295 to play as a down end.

“He’s a big guy,’’ Schneider said. “He’s long and he plays hard.’’

The Seahawks finished the draft taking safety/nickel corner Jerrick Reed II of New Mexico at 198 and running back Kenny McIntosh of defending national champ Georgia at 237.

Reed wasn’t invited to the combine, but the Seahawks brought him in for a top 30 workout and Schneider called him “one of our favorites’’ and said they hoped no other team would find out about him — which might have been why they had to draft him and not try to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

Reed seems to project as a safety or a nickel. When ask if he’ll be a nickel, Schneider said “just don’t tell him where to play. Let him decide. He might tear your head off.”

Sponsored

McIntosh was projected by many to go as high as the fourth round, but a slow 40-yard dash time of 4.62 seconds at the combine contributed to him sliding. His voice was still shaky with emotion when he talked to Seattle reporters saying he told the Seahawks, “I’ve been waiting all day” when he finally got the call.

McIntosh, who led Georgia in rushing with 829 yards, said he didn’t understand why he fell.

“It might take time, but I’m going to prove my point,” McIntosh said. “They’re going to know who Kenny McIntosh is.”

The Seahawks said they valued each enough that they resisted some efforts to trade picks. They made only one deal in the draft, that coming Friday when they dropped from 83 to 108 in a trade with Denver to get a third-round pick next year.

“We had an opportunity to go back a couple times and we hung in there and just stayed with the board and we had guys come to us,’’ Schneider said.

They add to a team that Carroll believes can take the next step that began last season. He recalled the narrative of a year ago when, in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade, expectations for were as low as at any time since he’d arrived in 2010.

“We ain’t going to hold nothing back,” Carroll said. “Everybody tried to make us into a rebuild a year ago or whatever that was all about and that isn’t the way we think and we’re thinking as we start this thing off and pull these guys with us, that we’re really going for it.”