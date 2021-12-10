Bob Condotta (5-7)

Seahawks 27, Texans 10: The Seahawks simply can’t and shouldn’t lose a game against a Texans team that basically threw in the white flag on the season when it made the decision to just sit Watson (who has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct) for the season. Anything can happen in the NFL. But if Seattle gives the same effort it did last week against the 49ers, this should be a relatively easy day at the office.

Adam Jude (6-6)

Seahawks 34, Texans 13: After their breakthrough vs. the 49ers, the Seahawks offense ought to take another major step forward in Houston. Russell Wilson and his finger finally looked healthy last week, and this feels like the perfect opportunity for DK Metcalf to post his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 3.

Larry Stone (5-7)

Seahawks 24, Texans 7: Only one team in the NFL has produced fewer yards per game than the Seahawks — the Houston Texans. The Texans also rank 30th in points allowed per game. In other words, they’re not very good on either side of the ball, which is reflected in their 2-10 record. If ever there was a week for the Seahawks to breeze to victory, this is it.

Matt Calkins (7-5)

Seahawks 24, Texans 17: Seattle’s offense finally came to life in last Sunday’s win vs. the 49ers. Does it mean the Seahawks are “back”? Not necessarily. But they proved potent enough to beat a Texans team that’s won just two games this year.

Week 13 (Seahawks 30, 49ers 23)

Condotta: 49ers 21, Seahawks 16

Jude: 49ers 24, Seahawks 20*

Stone: 49ers 23, Seahawks 10

Calkins: 49ers 21, Seahawks 14

Week 12 (WFT 17, Seahawks 15)

Condotta: Seahawks 21, WFT 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, WFT 17

Stone: WFT 27, Seahawks 20*

Calkins: Seahawks 24, WFT 21

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score