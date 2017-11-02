The Seahawks' Techno Thursday movement gained about the biggest convert it could this week.

The Seahawks’ Techno Thursday movement gained a new convert this week.

Well, sort of, anyway, as coach Pete Carroll wore shorts over his regular khakis, making him at least a half-participant, at least.

This event occurred after the media could talk to players, so reaction to this momentous occasion will have to wait.

But tight end Luke Willson, the man at the center of the Techno Thursday movement, which somehow also began to include the wearing of short shorts, said he was expecting it to grow and grow and grow (yep, we’re getting at the hard news these days).

Specifically, refining the Techno Party end zone celebration that the team unveiled publicly last Sunday when Jimmy Graham scored in the fourth quarter after having practiced it the previous Thursday.

“Expect much more flute this week, that’s all I’m going to say,” said Willson.

Last week’s flute players included quarterback Russell Wilson, who rushed to join in — Willson cited Wilson as his standout performer Sunday and disputed some social media chatter that Wilson sort of looked like maybe he was playing something else.

“Oh no, he was playing a flute,” Willson said.

But what also caught Willson’s eye as he carefully reviewed the film was a certain Seattle receiver who Willson had publicly called out the previous week as a skeptic to the whole movement.

“In one of the videos, he’s kind of on the outside of it, but Doug Baldwin was involved in the rave,” Willson said. “Not to a huge degree. But he was involved. So that’s the first step, you know? I give it about three weeks until Doug is leading this thing and leading the charge. I think he is feeling a little guilty. I think he wants to be a good teammate. So we’ll see.”

As shall we all.