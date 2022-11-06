GLENDALE, Ariz. — After it was over, Tariq Woolen approached DeAndre Hopkins and told him what a big fan he’s always been of his game.

“When I was a receiver, he was a GOAT, going off and stuff,” Woolen said of Hopkins, who three times has been named as a first team All-Pro. “I used to watch his tape all the time.”

But during the 60 minutes of Seattle’s 31-21 win over the Cardinals on Sunday, Woolen tried to be the biggest thorn in Hopkins’ side that the veteran receiver has ever had — and largely succeeded.

Hopkins, who had 262 yards receiving in Arizona’s last two games, was held to just 36 on four receptions Sunday, and none came when matched up against Woolen, Seattle’s rookie cornerback who famously began his career at the University of Texas-San Antonio at wide receiver before switching to defense.

Hopkins typically lines up on the left side — 91% of the time during his previous 28 games with Arizona, according to ESPN. Arizona appeared to try to move Hopkins around a bit more Sunday. And he caught a 22-yard TD on the Cardinals’ first possession of the game when lined up in the left slot and not opposite Woolen.

But Hopkins went against Woolen quite a bit and never got a catch.

Advertising

“I thought he did really well,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Woolen’s matchup with Hopkins. “I thought most of the stuff that DeAndre got was [small] stuff and they were going head-to-head.”

The only time Arizona targeted Hopkins when Woolen was in coverage came on a third-and-4 play at the Cardinals 46 late in the second quarter. Woolen reacted quickly to bat the pass away.

“I made a break on the ball, and I felt like I could have intercepted it,” Woolen said. “He kind of threw it behind both of us, but I knew I could have picked it. But as long as I got to make a play, I was happy.”

Afterward, Woolen said: “I even told him I was a fan. It was cool going against him. I got to go against a future Hall of Famer, so it was a cool experience.”

Big Fant play halts Cardinals momentum

When the Cardinals cut the Seahawks’ lead to 24-21 with 3:32 left they figured they knew what would happen next — a lot of runs by the Seahawks.

Instead, on first-and-10 at the 15, the Seahawks called for Geno Smith to fake a hand off and then roll out and toss a short pass to Noah Fant, who took it 51 yards to help set up their final TD and seal the game.

Advertising

On the play, Fant was matched up in man coverage on Arizona’s Zaven Collins, who had a pick six earlier in the game, with Seattle finally getting some revenge at a most opportune time.

“It’s tough,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said later. ”You’re selling out against the run at that point. They had a good scheme. He’s a good player. You’d like to be able to cover that, but that group was out there a long time and that was tough. They score the defensive touchdown and went right back out there. We had a bunch of three-and-outs and those things happened. You’ve got to give them credit, like I said, a great play call. You’re anticipating maybe them running it three times in a row and they hit a nice call on.”

Said Smith: “Great play call by [Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron]. He’s been doing that all year, getting us in favorable situations. And obviously Noah Fant is the guy that you want to get the ball to. He made a tremendous run after catch. I only threw the ball about 1 yard, and he made the rest of it.

“So, when you have players like that that you’re playing with and you have a coordinator like Shane who has confidence in you and Pete having confidence in us to pass in those situations — you can see it. They were selling out for the run, Noah slipped behind them, got the ball to him, he turns it up and makes about 50-something yards and that gave us the momentum we needed at that time.”

Fant said he was just trying to get a first down.

“For us it was just getting the first down and getting down inbounds,” Fant said. “That was our biggest goal. Geno runs some clock down, gets them to use their timeout. I saw a lane and I was able to take it. Shoutout to [Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson], who had a great block down the field, and I was able to make a good play. So, it was a good feeling for sure.”

Notes

— Seattle’s six inactive players for Sunday’s game at Arizona included two players who had already been ruled out due to injury — receiver Marquise Goodwin and linebacker Darrell Taylor, each sidelined with groin injuries. Seattle’s other four inactive players to get down to the gameday max of 48 were running back Tony Jones Jr., safety Joey Blount, offensive tackle Jake Curhan and defensive tackle Myles Adams. Blount had been listed as questionable with a quad injury, while Jones, Curhan and Adams were all healthy scratches.

— Seattle appeared to suffer only one injury as backup linebacker Cullen Gillaspia injured his knee on a punt in the third quarter. Carroll said the team also rested running back DeeJay Dallas late in the game.