RENTON — The Seahawks’ third practice of training camp Friday featured some big plays by receivers (particularly DK Metcalf), a few turnovers, more rotating at center and additional evidence that Jarran Reed will play significantly this year at nose tackle.

Here are some thoughts on those topics and more:

Reed happy wherever he lines up

One of the more intriguing story lines of the first few days of camp has been the rotation at nose tackle, a spot that has been considered one of the team’s biggest question marks after the offseason release of veteran Al Woods in a salary-cap move and with Bryan Mone continuing to rehab from an ACL injury suffered Dec. 15 and no clear ETA for a return.

During the offseason program the Seahawks had rookie Cameron Young of Mississippi State playing with the first unit, and they used veteran Myles Adams.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that veteran Jarran Reed — listed as an end and generally projected to play that spot in the team’s base 3-4 line — will see significant time at nose tackle.

That has indeed been the case in the first three practices as Reed has often worked with the starters at that spot with Dre’Mont Jones and veteran free-agent signee Mario Edwards at the ends with Adams also getting snaps. The Seahawks recently signed free agent Roderick Perry II, who played in two games with the Browns last season and has worked inside.

Reed is listed at 6-3, 306, which makes him lighter than their prototype nose tackle, as is Adams, listed at 6-2, 290, and Perry, who is listed at 6-2, 304. Mone is listed at 345 and Woods was listed at 331.

Carroll said in the spring that Young, listed at 304, had put on weight and was in the 320 range, giving the team the kind of heft inside it desires.

They also hope to get Mone back this season. The Seahawks may be intrigued by a different type of player at the nose after struggling to defend the run last season.

Reed, who signed a two-year contract to return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016 after a season each with Kansas City and Green Bay, said Friday that whatever the team asks is fine with him.

“Whatever they need me to play I’m going to play it,’’ he said. “At the end of the day it’s football and I love playing. I can play the nose, three, end. Wherever they need me to play I’m going to play to the best of my ability.”

Lockett still tight with Wilson

After a win last October against the Giants, receiver Tyler Lockett offered a lengthy answer about why he thought the team was surpassing lowly expectations, which included a statement that “it’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.’’

Many took that as a veiled shot at former quarterback Russell Wilson.

Lockett took to social media to say he had said similar things often.

Proof that Lockett and Wilson remain close came earlier this month when Lockett invited Wilson to his wedding in Dallas (Lockett had gotten engaged in November to his girlfriend Lauren Jackson; not to be confused with the former Storm great).

“It was great to be able to have Russ there,” Lockett said Friday, noting that he had attended Wilson’s wedding to Ciara in 2016 in Liverpool, England. “We’ve been brothers for this whole entire time. He’s been like my big brother giving me advice, helping me along the way, and was there for me if I ever needed anything. So it was really cool just for him to be able to come out there, to be able to support me and Lauren’s union and like I said, we still talk to this day, we encourage one another and he knows if he ever needs anything he can call me and it’s vice versa.”

Metcalf and Jackson get something started

The highlight of the practice might have been a few battles between Metcalf and Michael Jackson, who continues to start at one cornerback spot with Riq Woolen out and rookie Devon Witherspoon working mostly with the second team.

In one two-play sequence, Jackson batted down a Geno Smith pass intended for Metcalf at the goal line (the ball was a little behind him), and getting called for defensive pass interference for grabbing Metcalf on a fade route.

A little later, Jackson batted down a pass intended for Metcalf, who a few plays later got past Jackson to grab a pass in the end zone.

The tete-a-tete continued a strong start for receiving corps in camp, with Metcalf, Lockett (who had about a 45-yard TD thrown by Smith), first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba routinely turning in big plays, and 2021 second-rounder Dee Eskridge also contributing at times.

Not that the defense didn’t have its moments. There were three turnovers — two interceptions by Drew Lock and another by third-team QB Holton Ahlers.

In Lock’s defense, one of his turnovers came on a play when tight end Griffin Hebert had the ball stolen out of his hands by safety Joey Blount, who raced for a touchdown.

Notes, quotes and anecdotes

— The Seahawks continued their rotation at center with veteran free agent Evan Brown getting all the snaps with the first team and rookie Olu Oluwatimi working with the second unit. Brown also got all the first-team snaps Wednesday, while Oluwatimi worked with the first team Thursday. The rest of the offensive line has remained the same — Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas as the starting tackles and Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes at guard.

— Running back Kenneth Walker III sat out for a second straight day. But since Carroll did not talk to the media it was unclear the reason. Walker watched from the sideline with no evident injury. Second-round pick Zach Charbonnet also sat out, leaving the Seahawks shy at running back as DeeJay Dallas and rookie Kenny McIntosh got most of the work with the first unit. They added to the depth by signing undrafted free-agent rookie Wayne Tualapapa, who played last year at the University of Washington. Tualapapa took part in the team’s rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player.

— The Seahawks waived rookie cornerback Montrae Braswell to make room on the roster for Tualapapa. That leaves them with 11 cornerbacks, and with all but Riq Woolen healthy and available.