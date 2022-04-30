RENTON — And with their final scheduled pick in the NFL draft Saturday the Seahawks took another receiver — Dareke Young of Lenoir-Rhyne.

Young, listed at 6-3, 220, had a recent private visit with the Seahawks in Renton.

Young played just seven games the past two seasons at Lenior-Rhyne, a Division II school in Hickory, N.C., but had 73 receptions for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns in his five-year career.

Young also was used substantially as a running back early in his career when the team ran a Wing-T offense and had 88 carries for 658 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in his career.

Young was the second receiver taken in four picks by Seattle as the Seahawks drafted Bo Melton of Rutgers at 229.

The pick also was the last of the nine the Seahawks were scheduled to have and was the pick Seattle acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Kansas City Chief (Seattle moved down from 145 to 158 to get pick 233).

Seattle now has 10 receivers on its roster including Melton and Young.

And for the draft, the Seahawks ended up with five on offense — two receivers, two tackles and a running back — and four on defense (two cornerbacks, two edge rushers).