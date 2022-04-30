RENTON — And with their final scheduled pick in the NFL draft Saturday the Seahawks took another receiver — Dareke Young of Lenoir-Rhyne.

Young, listed at 6-3, 220, had a recent private visit with the Seahawks in Renton.

Young played just seven games the past two seasons at Lenior-Rhyne, a Division II school in Hickory, N.C., but had 73 receptions for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns in his five-year career.

The school’s 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 and he played only two games of a four-game spring season in 2021, and then was limited to five games in a regular season in the fall of 2021 due to a sprained MCL. But Young said he is fully recovered now.

Young brings some versatility to Seattle, having also been used substantially as a running back early in his career when the team ran a predominantly Wing-T offense and had 88 carries for 658 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in his career.

He told Seattle reporters shortly after he was drafted that teams had talked to him about being used as a runner — ala the Deebo Samuel role — and that “I don’t have a problem with it. Whatever it takes to make the team.”

Advertising

Young played last season as a graduate student having gotten a degree in engineering physics. He took grad calluses last year working toward an MBA.

Young said he had an idea the Seahawks might take him following his top 30 visit to the team’s Renton facility recently saying “I feel like it went perfectly. I feel like I impressed all the coaches and boned with all the coaches out there. So it felt like the right fit when I was there.”

Young was the second receiver taken in four picks by Seattle as the Seahawks drafted Bo Melton of Rutgers at 229.

The pick also was the last of the nine the Seahawks were scheduled to have and was the pick Seattle acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Kansas City Chief (Seattle moved down from 145 to 158 to get pick 233).

Seattle now has 10 receivers on its roster including Melton and Young.

And for the draft, the Seahawks ended up with five on offense — two receivers, two tackles and a running back — and four on defense (two cornerbacks, two edge rushers).