RENTON — With their fourth pick of the final day of the NFL draft, the Seahawks turned back to offense, taking receiver Bo Melton of Rutgers at 229 overall in the seventh round.

Melton, listed at 5-11, 189, also has some experience returning kicks and punts and could be a factor there as well.

Seattle’s first three picks of the day were two cornerbacks (Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen) and an edge rusher (Tyreke Smith).

Melton caught 55 passes for 618 yards and three touchdowns as a senior in 2021 and ran a 4.34 40 at the NFL combine along with turning in a 38-inch vertical leap.

Melton becomes the ninth receiver on Seattle’s roster. Each of the other eight were on either the active roster or practice squad last season, and it was expected the Seahawks would likely add a receiver in some capacity before the weekend was through.

Melton was generally considered a sixth- or seventh-round pick.

“He’s quick, fast and tough,” wrote Athlon’s in its draft preview assessment of Melton. “And Melton’s special teams contributions will earn him some time to develop. He could be interesting as a spot player on some manufactured touches.”

Melton finishes his career with 184 receptions for 2,011 yards and 11 touchdowns at Rutgers and also had 25 rushes for 165 yards and two touchdowns, including nine for 51 last year.