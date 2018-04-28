Seahawks needed to add a tight end after the losses of Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson.

With their first of eight picks in the NFL Draft on Saturday’s final day, the Seahawks selected Washington tight end Will Dissly.

Dissly was called by NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock as the best blocking tight end in the draft, something the Seahawks are obviously attracted to as they hope to revive their running game in 2016.

Seattle also had just three tight ends on its roster heading into the draft — Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett and Tyrone Swoopes — making it an obvious area of need this weekend.

Dissly began his career at UW as a defensive end before moving to tight end his final two years.

Dissly said at the NFL Combine that he had met with the Seahawks.

It’s the first time the Seahawks have drafted a player from the University of Washington since taking tight end Jerramy Stevens in the first round in 2002 and the 10th overall.

Seattle’s other picks are: 141 (fifth), 146 (fifth), 156 (fifth), 168 (fifth), 186 (sixth), 220 (seventh) and 226 (seventh).