That Seattle had only two running backs on its roster heading into the 2023 NFL draft made it an obvious area of need.

The Seahawks didn’t wait long to begin to fill it Friday, taking running back Zach Charbonnet of UCLA with its second pick of the second round — and fourth in the draft overall — at No. 52 overall.

He joins a running back corps that includes Kenneth Walker III, who became the starter midway through last season as a rookie after being taken 41st overall out of Michigan State, and DeeJay Dallas, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

It is the third-highest pick the Seahawks have spent on a running back in the 14 drafts of Pete Carroll/John Schneider era behind only Rashaad Penny (27th overall, 2018) and Walker.

Seattle had hoped to re-sign Penny when he became a free agent this year, but he decided instead to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seattle also saw Travis Homer, a third-down and complementary back the last four years, sign with the Bears as a free agent.

Charbonnet, listed at 6-foot, 214, gained 1,359 yards last season at UCLA, averaging 6.97 yards per carry, which the Pac-12 and was fourth in the nation.

He also had 14 rushing touchdowns, which was second in the Pac-12, as he was named to the all-conference first team by coaches.

He gained 1,137 yards in 2021 in his first season at UCLA after spending his first two years at Michigan.

Charbonnet was also a significant factor in the passing game in the UCLA offense of coach Chip Kelly, with 37 catches for 321 yards in 2022.

