Tre Flowers was a safety at Oklahoma State but he will play cornerback for the Seahawks

The Seahawks selected safety Tre Flowers of Oklahoma State with the 146th overall pick in the fifth round Saturday.

Flowers is projected as a strong safety and adds some needed depth in the secondary with Kam Chancellor’s future unclear.

Flowers played mostly both free and strong safety at Oklahoma State, but said in a conference call with reporters Saturday afternoon that the Seahawks want to make him a cornerback.

“The like the way I move,” Flowers said. “I played it a little bit at Oklahoma State, and a little bit in high school. I’m ready for it. I feel good about it.”

The Seahawks spoke to Flowers an the NFL combine and the East West Shrine game, and also flew down to Stillwater, Okla. to watch Flowers in a private workout.

Flowers is the next puzzle piece in a Seahawks’ defensive backfield that’s undergoing a big restructuring with the departure of Richard Sherman and the uncertainty with Kam Chancellor’s situation.

Flowers is just excited to be part of the new Seahawks’ secondary, he said.

“Words don’t describe it,” Flowers said. “I grew up watching Kam and Earl. Unfortunately, Richard isn’t there any more, but I grew up watching them and I’m excited to be part of it.”