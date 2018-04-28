A starter at left tackle at Ohio State the last two years, Jones is the first OL taken by Seattle in the 2018 draft.

With their seventh pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, the Seahawks on Saturday selected offensive tackle Jamarco Jones of Ohio State.

Seattle listed Jones at just over 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.

Jones started his final 27 games at Ohio State at left tackle but the Seahawks may view him as potentially able to play on either side.

Jones is the first offensive lineman taken by the Seahawks and it’s the latest in the draft Seattle has taken an offensive lineman since 2013 — Jones was selected with the 168th pick overall.

But the Seahawks have professed to have confidence in many of the holdovers and a hope that a change in offensive line coaches from Tom Cable to Mike Solari will make a difference.

Jones, a first team All-Big Ten pick in 2017, was considered by some analysts as potentially going as high as the third round, but a disappointing performance at the NFL Combine likely resulted in him sliding.

“I thought I would put up a little bit better numbers,” said Jones. “But I went out there and they were what they were. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

Wrote NFL.com of Jones: “Jones isn’t overly impressive and doesn’t have many “wow” features, but he gets his job done. He lacks desired NFL height, but makes up for it with longer arms and good upper body strength. While his body control needs improvement, he has proven to have enough slide quickness and lateral agility to handle duties on the blind-side. However, his poor showing at the Combine raises concerns over whether or not his athletic traits are starting level.”

Seattle has veteran Duane Brown plugged in as the starting left tackle and third-year player Germain Ifedi — a first-round pick in 2016 — at right tackle. But depth at tackle is a question with George Fant still recovering from a knee injury suffered last August. Seattle also has Rees Odhiambo, a third-round pick in 2016, able to back up at both tackle spots. Other offensive tackles on the roster are Isaiah Battle and Willie Beavers, who ended last season on the practice squad.