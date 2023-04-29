Safety Jerrick Reed II, New Mexico

Drafted: Sixth round (198th overall).

Height: 5-9.

Weight: 196.

Birth date: Aug. 7, 2000.

Hometown: Olive Branch, Mississippi (Olive Branch High).

Three things to know about Reed

— Reed becomes the fifth player listed as a safety on the team’s roster after Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love and Joey Blount. Reed said the Seahawks view him as a safety who can also play in the slot and on special teams.

“They said the safety/nickel position, slot-corner position and also everywhere on the special teams,” Reed said.

Reed wasn’t invited to the combine, but the Seahawks were one of two teams known to have brought him in for official top 30 pre-draft visits. He said because of that he was particularly happy to be drafted by Seattle.

“It means a lot,” he said. “It means the world, honestly, because the Seattle Seahawks were one of the only teams out of the NFL that gave me a chance, that took me on a visit.”

Kansas City also reportedly invited him on a visit.

— Reed grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, whose most famous native-turned-pro-athlete may be former Seahawk linebacker K.J. Wright. Reed said his family and Wright’s are well familiar.

“Me and K.J. and his family are close friends,” he said. “In Olive Branch, he has an alumni game in June that I plan on coming back to if I don’t have practice or anything like that. Me and K.J. Wright all have close connections.”

— Reed said he has had to overcome perceptions about his height his entire career. He did not have any D-I offers out of high school and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College for a year before getting an offer from New Mexico. His height again proved an issue heading into the NFL, he thinks, as he was not invited to the combine despite being a four-year starter at New Mexico and named as the team’s MVP following his senior season, when he made 94 tackles in 12 games. But he said he wants to prove with the Seahawks that he belongs.

“I’m putting on for the short guys, showing that we’re players, too, and we can compete with any size guys,” he said. “And also, that a kid from Mississippi that people looked down on, they called you ‘from the mud’ and just putting on for my city, putting on for the smaller guys. Showing them that it doesn’t matter if you go first round or sixth round, you just go out there and compete, do your job and be great at the end of the day.”

Quote to note

“He just told me how much he loved it. He told me it was a great organization, a great city, a great environment and he said the fans are crazy. So, I can’t wait to get out there and experience it so I can share my stories about it as well.” — Reed on what K.J. Wright told him about the Seahawks.

What the scouts say

“Another strong safety-slot hybrid, Reed was a bright spot for the New Mexico defense. His consistency was evident, as he posted only two game grades under 63.0 this past season. There also isn’t a ton of high-end play, with just two game grades above 80.0 in his career. Reed played nearly 600 special-teams snaps in college, which may be his best path to playing time.” — Pro Football Focus