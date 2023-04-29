With their first of six picks on the final day of the NFL draft Saturday, the Seahawks selected LSU guard Anthony Bradford at 108th overall.

The pick was made with a selection Seattle got Friday in a trade with Denver in which the Seahawks gave up No. 83 and picked up a third-round pick next year.

Bradford, listed at 6-4, 332 pounds, is the first offensive lineman taken in the draft by the Seahawks.

Seattle has two clear starting guards heading into camp in right guard Phil Haynes and left guard Damien Lewis.

But the depth behind them is uncertain, and both are under contract for only one more year.

Bradford, a native of Muskegon, Michigan, played 736 snaps last year at right guard and 79 at left tackle but in 2021 played 212 snaps at left tackle and 45 at right guard, all according to Pro Football Focus.

So Seattle may view Bradford as a potential swing backup player as a rookie.

Pro Football Focus’ scouting report views Bradford as better in the run game than in pass protection right now, and his LSU bio stats simply states “excels in run blocking.”

Wrote PFF in its scouting report: “Bradford is a uniquely powerful guard who’s a gap/man scheme fit in the run game. The more he can be protected in pass protection, the better at the moment.”

Wrote NFL.com: “Massive, scheme-specific guard prospect with plus power but obvious athletic limitations. Bradford has functional quickness as a pulling guard and can work from one block to the next with adequate timing. He can be effective as a single blocker but really shines on double teams, where he can help clear the pathway. His lack of lateral quickness and reactive athleticism can put him in a bind against one-gapping defensive tackles and sub-package rushers with short-area twitch. Bradford has the potential to become an eventual starter for gap and power teams.”

This story will be updated.