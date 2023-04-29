Guard Anthony Bradford, LSU

Drafted: Fourth round (108th overall).

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 332.

Birth date: April 28, 2001.

Hometown: Muskegon, Michigan (Muskegon High).

Three things to know about Bradford

— Bradford said he sort of expected to become a Seahawk, noting he took a top-30 visit Seattle. “It went well so I wasn’t surprise at all” to get taken by Seattle. Asked what went so well, Bradford said, “the people” and “the camaraderie around the building.”

— Bradford comes to Seattle as a guard with the versatility to play tackle. In fact, Bradford played substantially at both right guard and left tackle in his time at LSU, though he played almost solely at right guard last season — 736 snaps overall, with his other 79 at left tackle which came when he started a game at that position against Tennessee. But while he can play other spots, he said the team has made it clear to him where he will start out. “They like me at guard right now,” he said in a conference call with Seattle reporters. “They like their tackle situation right now and I understand that.” Seattle has second-year players Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas returning on the left and right side at tackle, respectively. Seattle, meanwhile, has veterans Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis returning at right and left guard, but neither is under contract beyond the 2023 season.

— Bradford has a connection with Lewis. Being thrown into competition with Lewis will be nothing new for Bradford as the two were teammates at LSU in 2019. Lewis was a third-round pick at No. 69 overall in 2020. “When I was taking my visit I was talking to him,” Bradford said. “I’m geeked up to get down there with him. We were saying that if it did happen (get drafted by the Seahawks), we would have to go to work. It happened, so it’s time to go to work.”

Quote to note

“I feel like I’m an aggressive player, but I’m an aggressive smart player. There are times when I may look passive, but I’m coming aggressive. I really take pride in my feet and my technique. So, I feel like I’m an aggressive player, with good technique.” — Bradford, on how he plays.

What the scouts say

Bradford comes to Seattle with a reputation for his prowess in the run game but with some room to grow in pass protection. In fact, his official LSU bio stated “excels in run blocking.”

Bradford agreed that’s the best part of his game right now, saying, “Yeah, I take pride in that yeah. Just coming off the ball and putting my face on somebody.”

Wrote Pro Football Focus: “Bradford is a uniquely powerful guard who’s a gap/man scheme fit in the run game. The more he can be protected in pass protection, the better at the moment.”