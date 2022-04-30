RENTON — On the final day of the NFL draft the Seahawks continued to load up on defense.

After taking cornerbacks with their first two picks of the day Seattle then went back to the front of the defense, taking edge rusher Tyreke Smith of Ohio State at pick No. 158.

The pick was acquired earlier in the day in a trade with the Chiefs in which Seattle moved down from 145 to also acquire No. 233 in the seventh round.

The 6-4, 255-pound Smith had eight sacks in the last three seasons with the Buckeyes and has generally been considered as an ideal fit in a 3-4 defense, which Seattle plans to play more of in 2022 under new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

Seattle also used its first pick in the second round on Friday on an edge rusher from the Big Ten — Minnesota’s Boye Mafe at No. 40.

Seattle needed to add to its edge rushing corps after releasing veterans Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap, and not re-signing free agent Rasheem Green, who has yet to sign with a team.

Seattle earlier in the day selected cornerbacks Coby Bryant of Cincinnati and Tariq Woolen of the University of Texas-San Antonio.

Seattle has now made seven picks — four defense and three offense — and has two remaining in the seventh round at 229 and 233.

Wrote NFL.com in its scouting report of Smith: “Elastic, long-limbed edge defender whose unbridled, attacking style brings both highs and lows in every game. Smith’s urgent motor is an ingredient that gives him a chance to find some success in the pros, but his inefficiencies and lack of body control limit his ceiling. Filling out the frame — especially his lower half — will be essential to become a functional edge setter. His pass rush is long and slippery, and there are enough flashes to intrigue evaluators looking for a rotational 4-3 end with sub-package rush potential.”

Smith was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the coaches in 2021 after making 26 tackles, five for a loss, with three sacks and two pass breakups in 10 games.

This story will be updated.