Seattle used its sixth round pick Saturday to beef up the defensive line.

The Seahawks added needed depth to their defensive line taking edge rusher Jacob Martin of Temple in the sixth round of the NFL Draft Saturday.

The Seahawks listed Martin at 6-2, 236 and with the position designation LEO, the name for the team’s edge rushing position.

Martin was a second team All-American Athletic Conference pick in 2017, leading the team in sacks with eight.

Seattle drafted defensive end Rasheem Green out of USC in the third round on Friday. Green is slated to play the team’s five-technique end position and inside, a different role than that of Martin. Basically, Green is slated to play the role Michael Bennett did and Martin the role Cliff Avril has during his Seattle career.

But with Avril unlikely to return Seattle needed some additional edge rushers and Martin will be thrown into the mix along with the likes of Frank Clark, Dion Jordan and Marcus Smith.

Wrote NFL.com of Martin: “Martin is a tough, smart edge defender with the willingness to do whatever is asked of him. Despite playing at under 240 pounds, Martin has lined up as a defensive end and rushed from a nose-guard spot in some sub-package situations. He’s undersized to be a full-time 3-4 outside linebacker on run downs, but he’s got the upfield speed to warrant consideration as a sub-package rusher. Martin’s size and testing numbers are close enough to former teammate’s, Haason Reddick, that he might be able to transition into a role as a backup inside linebacker.”