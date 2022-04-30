RENTON — With their second pick of the last day of the NFL draft the Seahawks took their second cornerback of the day — Tariq Woolen of Texas-San Antonio at 153 in the fifth round.

Seattle earlier selected cornerback Coby Bryant of Cincinnati.

The picks help fill out the cornerback spot after Seattle did not re-sign D.J. Reed in free agency. The Seahawks entered the day with just one corner under contract beyond 2022 — Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick a year ago.

While Bryant was known for his proven production at a major school, winning the Jim Thorpe Award last year, Woolen is more of a projection based on potential and physical traits.

And he comes to Seattle with traits and a background that will draw immediate comparisons to one of the Seahawks’ best players ever at the position — Richard Sherman.

Woolen measures 6-4, 205 pounds with 33-5/8-inch arms (Sherman, listed at 6-3, had 32-inch arms) and ran a 4.26 40 at the NFL combine, the second-fastest of any player there. He also had a 42-inch vertical leap, tied for the best of any player there.

And like Sherman, Woolen began his college career as a receiver before moving to cornerback in 2019.

Woolen told Seattle reporters that he initially resisted the move “but ended up falling in love” with cornerback.

Woolen said he met with the Seahawks at the NFL Combine and coach Pete Carroll told Woolen of Sherman’s history as a receiver-turned-cornerback.

“But now it’s just what I do when I get there,” Woolen said

He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups the last two years for the Roadrunners, who play in Conference USA.

“He’s probably two or three years away from contributing but Woolen’s physical traits will buy him the maximum amount of time to get there,” wrote Athlon’s in its draft preview.

The selection came after the Seahawks pulled off their first trade of the draft, dealing pick 145 to the Chiefs for pick 158 and 233, meaning the Seahawks essentially moved down 13 spots to add an extra pick.

That means Seattle will now make nine picks in the draft a year after the Seahawks tied a franchise-low making just three in 2021.

This story will be updated.