RENTON — With their first pick of the final day of the NFL draft the Seahawks addressed an obvious position of need, taking cornerback Coby Bryant of Cincinnati.

Bryant, listed at 6-1, 190, was rated by Lindy’s as the sixth best available cornerback in the draft, making 50 starts in his career and winning the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award given to the best defensive back in college football.

Bryant played on the opposite side of Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who went fourth overall to the New York Jets.

Seattle has only one cornerback on its roster under contract beyond the 2022 season — Tre Brown, a fourth-round pick last year out of Oklahoma.

Seattle re-signed Sidney Jones to potentially pair opposite Brown as starting cornerbacks this year, and also signed free agent Artie Burns to compete on the outside, while signing Justin Coleman, who played for Seattle in 2017 and 2018, as a potential nickel back.

And yes, his name is an homage to legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant.

“My parents loved Kobe Bryant in everything that he brought to the table as not only as an athlete but as a human, as a human being himself and how he carried himself,” Bryant said.

But spelling it differently, he said, was a way to honor Bryant while still being able to have “my own journey. I was honored to be named after a legend and my hero but you know, they just wanted me to have my own name and represent my name the best way I could.”

Bryant ran a 4.54 40 at the NFL Combine in March but later ran a 4.47 at his Pro Day, which helped answer some questions about his speed.

Bryant also had an arm length measurement of 30-5/8 inches, shy of the 32-inch mark that used to be seen as necessity for the Seahawks.

But Brown also was shy of the 32-inch mark at 30-3/8 inches, and with new coaches overseeing the secondary in defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott and Sean Desai — the new associate head coach for defense — the Seahawks appear to be branching out in what they are looking for in defensive players.

Bryant said he met with the Seahawks at the Combine and also had a Zoom interview with Scott and had an idea Seattle might take him.

And while he hasn’t been to Seattle yet, he is familiar with the Seahawks saying that the Legion of Boom secondary was “my favorite group of DBs (defensive backs) growing up. Those are kind of like my guys that I always used to watch and look up to.”

Wrote Pro Football Focus of Gardner: “Bryant is a four-year starter who initially took over that role as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Since then, he’s done one thing exceedingly well: get his hands on the football. He’s picked off 10 passes and broken up 37 more over that span. He won the Jim Thorpe Award for top defensive back in the country this past fall. In the Bearcats defense, Bryant would often align in off-coverage to the field side while Sauce played press on the other, which is why he has far more of a zone skill set than Gardner.”

The pick was the first of four Seattle has on the third and final day of the draft.

The others are 145, 153 and 209.

This story will be updated.