With their second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Seahawks attacked another position that seemed a need, taking cornerback Tre Brown of Oklahoma.

Seattle got him with the 137th overall pick, a selection it had obtained a little earlier in a trade with Tampa Bay, moving down from 129 to also get pick 217 in the process.

Brown projects as a slot cornerback in the NFL, standing at 5-9, 188 pounds, though he played mostly on the outside for the Sooners. He also doesn’t fit the typical Seahawks mold for cornerbacks, recording an arm length of just 30-3/8 inches — the Seahawks have typically preferred an arm length of 32 inches or greater.

“I’ll play wherever they want me to play,” Brown said when he talked to Seahawks media via Zoom. “It doesn’t matter.”

His height also is not the norm for the Seahawks, who became the template for teams favoring bigger cornerbacks last decade with the likes of Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner.

But the success last year of the 5-9, 193-pound D.J. Reed may have helped sway Seattle’s thoughts some.

Brown said his size is not an issue.

“Size never meant anything to me,” said Brown, adding that Seattle is “getting a guy with a great scrappy mentality.”

Seattle has five veteran cornerbacks on its roster but none with contracts that last beyond the 2021 season.

Seattle also has a somewhat uncertain nickel position, a spot that was manned largely by Ugo Amadi when the 2021 season ended but also played at times by Reed and Marquise Blair, who began the season there before suffering a knee injury.

The pick of Brown could mean a move back to safety for Blair.

Brown had 33 starts for the Sooners with four interceptions, three coming last season.

He is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, the same hometown as receiver Tyler Lockett. Brown said his father went to high school with Lockett’s father, Kevin.