Center Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Drafted: Fifth round (154th overall).

Height: 6-2.

Weight: 309.

Birth date: Aug. 5, 1999.

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, Maryland (DeMatha Catholic).

Three things to know about Oluwatimi

— Expect him to get thrown right into the competition at center. Oluwatimi played nothing but center the last few years, starting 46 of his last 49 college games at that position at Virginia and Michigan. That some viewed him as only a center may be one reason he slipped to the fifth round despite an impressive pedigree of four seasons as a starter, including winning the Rimington Award last year at Michigan as the best center in college football and winning consensus All-American honors. But he also fills an obvious need for Seattle there as the Seahawks have just two other centers on their roster — free agent signee Evan Brown (who is on a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million) and Joey Hunt.

— Oluwatimi attended three different colleges, initially attending Air Force for a year, which he said at the time was his best offer. After one year there, he decided he wanted to be closer to home and walked on at Virginia. He quickly earned a scholarship and started 32 games there and earned a degree in economics before entering the transfer portal and spending his final season in 2022 at Michigan. He started all 14 games as the Wolverines advanced to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Oluwatimi said he felt there were some positives to moving around as much as he did.

“Just being able to learn new schemes,” he said. “Being able to mesh with new locker rooms and new players. That’s kind of what I got out of it. Being able to be coached by a lot of different voices. I think it benefitted me.”

— After moving to Michigan, Oluwatimi stayed close with many of his former Virginia teammates (among them, current Seahawk safety Joey Blount, with whom he played three years at UVA). As such, he was hit particularly hard by the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players last November, which caused the Cavaliers to cancel the final game of their season.

“It was a lot,” he said. “Those are my brothers. Those are guys that I battled with in the offseason, during the season. We went through some hard things at Virginia. Just seeing a life taken so soon, it was hard. I was far away from the team because I was playing at Michigan. It was rough being away from my brothers and also having to prepare and continue trying to make a stretch run at Michigan.”

Quote to note

“I know their fan base is second to none in the NFL. I know they have a great tradition of winning, and I know it’s going to be fun playing up there. I know I’m going to have to compete and get it the hard way.” — Oluwatimi on what he knows of Seattle and the Seahawks

What the scouts say

Oluwatimi was rated as the most prototypical run-blocking center in the class by Lindy’s, which wrote: “Oluwatimi has knockout power in his hands, and he can uproot and drive out opponents in isolation or combo blocks. He clears a path at the point of attack like few centers can.”