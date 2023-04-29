With their fourth pick on the final day of the NFL draft, the Seahawks continued to attack the trenches, taking Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi at No. 154 overall. Oluwatimi won the Rimington Award in 2022 as the best center in college football and will join the competition at that spot now for the Seahawks.

He was the second straight Michigan player taken by Seattle, coming three picks after the Seahawks drafted defensive end Mike Morris.

And he is the second offensive lineman taken on the day with Seattle earlier taking LSU guard Anthony Bradford.

Oluwatimi began his career at Air Force, where he did not play in his only year there, and then played three seasons at Virginia before moving to Michigan as a grad transfer — he earned an economics degree at Michigan.

He started 32 straight games at center at Virginia and 14 at Michigan last year and said in a conference call with Seattle reporters he never played any other spot in college.

“I feel like I’m a hard worker and a grinder,” he said.

Advertising

Seattle has two other centers on its roster — Evan Brown, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million, and Joey Hunt, a former Seattle draft pick (sixth round in 2016). He rejoined the team on the practice squad late last season.

Listed at 6-2, 309 pounds, Oluwatimi earned raves from pundits throughout his college career for his run blocking.

Wrote Pro Football Focus: “Oluwatimi was a tone-setter on the Joe Moore Award-winning Michigan line. He earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade this past fall and is a people mover in the middle.”

And wrote NFL.com: “Four-year starter and highly decorated player who was part of a unit that won the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in college football) in consecutive years. Oluwatimi benefited from tight splits and a scheme designed to take advantage of double teams up front. He will bend a little at the waist, but displays good technique on double teams and generates decent drive on base blocks. He lacks the lateral quickness needed for range as a run blocker and must learn to better recognize and respond to twists in pass protection. Oluwatimi has future starting potential but could struggle in a scheme that forces him to play in space.”

This story will be updated.