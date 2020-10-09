Dori Monson has been suspended indefinitely from hosting the Seahawks’ pregame and postgame radio shows after a tweet he sent mocking the transgender community, The Seattle Times has confirmed.

Monson sent the tweet Wednesday night during the Washington gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp.

Monson, who also hosts a daily show on KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, tweeted: “Inslee: we follow science in WA. The state where I could go to Olympia tomorrow and change my birth cert to say I was a girl on 10/2/61 HAHAHAHAHA.”

Monson has been part of the Seahawks’ game-day coverage since 2002 and has hosted a Friday segment on 97.3 FM with coach Pete Carroll.

Monson was not on the air Friday, and the tweet has been deleted.

The tweet drew immediate criticism on social media, with many directing comments to the Seahawks, who have taken increasing stances denouncing social inequality and racism.

This story will be updated.