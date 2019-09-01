Sunday figures to be another busy day for the Seahawks as they fill out their 10-man practice squad — or, at least, begin to — and make other moves in the wake of Saturday’s cutdown day.

We’ll keep track of the moves here:

JAZZ FERGUSON TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Ferguson, who was Seattle’s leading receiver in the preseason, is re-signing to the team’s practice squad after clearing waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

He becomes the first known member of the 10-man practice squad.

Ferguson finished the preseason with seven receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown with a long reception of 41. The Seahawks kept six receivers on their 53-man roster and Ferguson now becomes a seventh who remains in the organization.

MCKISSIC CLAIMED BY LIONS

J.D. McKissic, who was with the Seahawks since 2016 until being waived Saturday, was claimed by the Detroit Lions.

McKissic had been listed by Seattle as a return specialist this year but also played running back and receiver during his time with the Seahawks.

McKissic was the only player waived by Seattle who was claimed by another team.

MARSH SIGNS WITH CARDINALS

Cassius Marsh, who was released on Saturday and became a free agent, is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marsh was a 2014 Seattle draftee who then returned to the team last March after spending last season with the 49ers. So this will be his third NFC West team in less than a year.