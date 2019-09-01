Sunday figures to be another busy day for the Seahawks as they fill out their 10-man practice squad — or, at least, begin to — and make other moves in the wake of Saturday’s cutdown day.

We’ll keep track of the moves here:

JAZZ FERGUSON, JACHAI POLITE HEAD LIST OF THOSE SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Receiver Jazz Ferguson and linebacker/rush end Jachai Polite — a third-round pick of the Jets — were among those signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad Sunday.

Ferguson, who was Seattle’s leading receiver in the preseason, is re-signing to the team’s practice squad after clearing waivers, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Ferguson became one of six players who it was reported Sunday morning — teams could begin signing players to their practice squad at 10 a.m. Seattle time — had signed with the Seahawks.

The others included four other players who were in training camp with Seattle: WR Terry Wright, TE Jacob Hollister, CB Simeon Thomas and OL Elijah Nkansah and Polite.

Heading into the draft, some analysts thought the Seahawks might consider taking Polite in the first round — here’s what Mel Kiper Jr. had to say about Polite in February.

Ferguson finished the preseason with seven receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown with a long reception of 41. Wright also flashed at times in the preseason and had a 39-yard TD in the preseason finale win over the Raiders.

Hollister was acquired by Seattle from the Patriots for a seventh-round pick in April and now, after clearing waivers, will stay with the Seahawks.

The additions of Wright, Nkansah and Thomas were reported by Brady Henderson of ESPN while Hollister’s signing was reported by Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal.

MCKISSIC CLAIMED BY LIONS

J.D. McKissic, who was with the Seahawks since 2016 until being waived Saturday, was claimed by the Detroit Lions.

McKissic had been listed by Seattle as a return specialist this year but also played running back and receiver during his time with the Seahawks.

McKissic was the only player waived by Seattle who was claimed by another team.

MARSH SIGNS WITH CARDINALS

Cassius Marsh, who was released on Saturday and became a free agent, is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marsh was a 2014 Seattle draftee who then returned to the team last March after spending last season with the 49ers. So this will be his third NFC West team in less than a year.